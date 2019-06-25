CLOSE
Love and R&B
Summer Mini Concert Series: George Michael

George Michael's First Solo Tour

Michael Putland

Welcome back to the  Summer Mini Concert Series ! Tonight we get into the music of the late George Michael. During his lifetime he’s won several awards such as two Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards and over 20 nominations; a MTV Europe Music Award and four MTV Video Music Awards just to name a few. During his solo career he had the opportunity to work with one of his all time favorites, Aretha Franklin. The two had a duet entitled “I Knew You Were Waiting” which earned the #1 spot on the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100! Although Michael’s life was cut short he accomplished so much while he was alive.

Tonight we honor his legacy, today would’ve been his 56th birthday!

Here’s a LIVE performance from the late George Michael, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Photos
