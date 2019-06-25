CLOSE
The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the Tristan and Jordyn Scandal

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo

When the famous scandal between Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashians baby daddy, and Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie, Jordyn Woods, finally seemed as though it was starting to die down, the Kardashians reopened the drama on their hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Not only did the women of the Kardashian family explain their point of view they also gave a run-down of who talked to Tristian and Jordyn and the different things that were said.  For example, Kylie Jenner, former best friend of Jordyn Woods, mentioned a conversation she had with Woods, stating; “I’m scared of you now. That you are capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.”

On the show, Kylie also mentioned that “it is never going to be the same. At least for a while. If you know, we decide, or I decide to keep her in my life.” News like this is hard to digest because it is difficult to see childhood best friends and sisters have their relationship change forever overnight. The question we are all wondering is, was it worth it?

 

 

 

