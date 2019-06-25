CLOSE
JANET SPEAKS ON MICHAEL’S SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Janet Jackson breaks her silence on her brother’s sexual assault allegations in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary. Janet is not one to speak out on many things when it comes to family but in a new interview with the Sunday Times, Janet said that she believes her brother’s legacy will remain untouched.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

According to Vibe.com, Jackson said that Michael’s legacy “will continue” thanks to the fans and children who enjoy his music. Janet said, “I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world. I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way — I’m just stating what it is. It’s really all God’s doing, and I’m just thankful for that.”

