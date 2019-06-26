Our condolences to the family and friends of Beth Chapman, she is the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman and has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Chapman starred in the reality tv show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” with her husband and she quickly became a fan favorite. Unfortunately, Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She did have surgery to remove the tumor and was deemed cancer free. A short time later she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Monday, Beth was at a hospital in Honolulu and was placed into a medically induced coma after having trouble breathing and a persistent cough. The Associated Press reported that she lost consciousness at one point so, doctors chose to put her into a coma to spare her from pain. Beth was 51 years old.

May she rest in peace.

Bounty Hunter’s Wife, Beth Chapman Has Died was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

