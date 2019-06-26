CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wayfair Employees Planning a Walkout Today!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wayfair employees are planning a walkout today (June 26th)! the employees are standing up for their rights and have a walkout planned at the online furniture retailer’s corporate headquarters to protest the company selling furniture to be used in immigration detention facilities at the border.

May Day in Oakland

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

 

According to FoxBusiness.com, plans for the walkout began after employees found out that the company had gotten a $200,000 furniture order from BCFS, a nonprofit government contractor that operates detention facilities. More than 500 employees signed a letter last week asking company executives to stop fulfilling the orders, citing, quote, “the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country.” But the executives refused, saying in response, “[W]e believe it is our business to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate.” So a walkout was planned for Wayfair’s Boston headquarters for today at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Lorraine Kelly fronts Wayfair campaign

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

They also demanded that all proceeds from the sale be given to the nonprofit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which helps immigrant families.

Would your political views cause you to walk out on your job?

Wayfair Employees Planning a Walkout Today! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close