Wayfair employees are planning a walkout today (June 26th)! the employees are standing up for their rights and have a walkout planned at the online furniture retailer’s corporate headquarters to protest the company selling furniture to be used in immigration detention facilities at the border.

According to FoxBusiness.com, plans for the walkout began after employees found out that the company had gotten a $200,000 furniture order from BCFS, a nonprofit government contractor that operates detention facilities. More than 500 employees signed a letter last week asking company executives to stop fulfilling the orders, citing, quote, “the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country.” But the executives refused, saying in response, “[W]e believe it is our business to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate.” So a walkout was planned for Wayfair’s Boston headquarters for today at 1:30 p.m. ET.

They also demanded that all proceeds from the sale be given to the nonprofit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which helps immigrant families.

Would your political views cause you to walk out on your job?

Wayfair Employees Planning a Walkout Today! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

