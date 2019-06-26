Rihanna has been speaking out lately about politics and this time she gives us her take on the U.S. immigration policy. check out what the bad girl had to say about making politicians listen below.

While backstage at the BET Awards, Rihanna told The Root, “I think in any situation where it’s as devastating as what’s happening in America right now with the immigrants you have to be as loud as you can. You have to raise as much awareness. And not just that, just as a whole—as a nation—put all your heads together, put all your voices together, and be as loud as possible. That the only way politicians and the government actually listen, when they feel that their country is as concerned as the matter is concerning.”

Talk that Talk Rih Rih!

Rihanna Speaks on the U.S. Immigration Policies was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: