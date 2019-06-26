Megan The Stallion’s Top 5 Favorite Female Rappers!

Megan Thee Stallion is one of hip hop’s newest rising stars and a fan favorite. In a recent interview, she was asked who her top 5 favorite female rappers and her answer surprised many and disappointed a few. Check out her answer below:

The Houston rapper named, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Eve, Foxy Brown and her self. Of course, everyone was not pleased with her answer, one fan tweeted Megan about Nicki Minaj not being her list, saying,” It’s funny how these girls come in the game and like Nicki Minaj for a second then mysteriously all these other female rappers inspired them.

Megan did respond to the tweet, saying, “It’s funny how you’re making nothing into something. I can’t like the OG female hip hop artist? I can’t show love to more than one woman?”

Do you agree with Megan’s Top 5 List?

