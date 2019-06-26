CLOSE
Feature Story
Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Female Tennis Player On A Wheaties Box

Go Serena go!

via: TheShaderoom

According to Yahoo, Serena and General Mills made the official announcement on Tuesday, and the new boxes are scheduled to start rolling out into grocery stores across the nation within the next month.

Serena expressed her excitement and said on social media, “In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

 

 

Congrats to #SerenaWilliams on becoming the second black woman tennis player to be featured on the box of #Wheaties!! 🙌🏾

Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Female Tennis Player On A Wheaties Box was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

