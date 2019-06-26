CLOSE
Carmelo Anthony Blasts Cheating Rumors: “That Sh*t Is Not Cool At All”

Reports emerged early Wednesday suggesting that ex-Houston Rocket and NBA player Carmelo Anthony was cheating on his wife, La La Anthony while in France. Melo was in the country as part of Jordan Brand’s involvement in the Qui 54 streetball tournament and more.

Photos showing Anthony a yacht with an unidentified woman began circulating and social media took things to another level suggesting that the 10-time All-Star was creeping. Melo decided to take matters in his own hands and addressed the allegations head-on.

In a video released by TMZ Sports, Anthony says, “All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all. That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married.”

The incident was amplified when social media users suggested that the photos were taken on La La’s birthday and due to previous allegations of the baller stepping out on his marriage, Anthony decided to openly address the gossip.

“The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy,” Anthony stated. “Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this… Can’t let this one slide, because this sh*t ain’t cool no more.”

RELATED: Twitter Debates Whether La La Should Accept Carmelo Anthony’s Daughter, On Father’s Day

 

