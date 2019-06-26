Well, it almost worked out for Master P.

Now decades after the first rapper almost made it onto an NBA team, TMZ is reporting that Harlem rapper Dave East is considering trying out for the NBA but will only enter the league if it’s in a New York Knicks jersey.

But before you start cracking jokes about his chances of landing on a struggle team (they do need all the star power they can get), the 6’5” rapper did play AUU ball with the likes of Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley and actually got himself a Division 1 scholarship at the University of Richmond. Unfortunately his grades were as struggle as the Knicks for the past few decades.

Catching up with East on a ball court TMZ asked him if he’d ever consider going the Master P route and pursuing a career in the NBA.

“I might … It gotta be the Knicks, I gotta be in New York.”

We wouldn’t be mad at that at all. Y’all seen our roster? Our best player hasn’t even played a single professional minute yet.

With that being the case, East says he’s been keeping in touch with the hottest player in free agency, Kevin Durant and is hoping he eventually signs with the Knicks even though he’ll be out for the rest of this upcoming season with his torn Achilles.

That’s how desperate a true Knicks fan is at this point. We’ll settle for a superstar who can’t walk on the court at this point.

Dave East Says He Might Try Out For The NBA, Wants To Be a New York Knick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted June 26, 2019

Also On 100.3: