New York has become the 13th state to legalize driver licenses for illegal immigrants. Supporters believe this is a step in the right direction because having license will allow immigrants to get jobs to provide for their families. Critics believe it rewards people who violate immigration laws.

Jazzy Report: NY Authorized Drivers Licenses For Illegal Immigrants was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

