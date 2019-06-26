CLOSE
Will NeNe Leakes Return to RHOA?

Elle and IMG fashion week kick off in New York

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN


After rumors began to surface whether or not NeNe was coming to come back for another season of RHOA fans started to wonder!

Leakes has finally spoke and she will in fact return for season 12 of RHOA

Last season she got into a big fight with Porsha, Kandi and a cameraman for entering into her closet.

Excited to see what season 12 hold for these Housewives!

Source: hollywoodlife.com

Will NeNe Leakes Return to RHOA? was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

