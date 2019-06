Kevin Hunter Jr. appeared in court this week for the assault chargers over a fight he got in with his father, Kevin Hunter Sr.

Kevin Sr. doesn’t want to press chargers against his son who has a clean record!

Wendy Williams has not made any statements regrading the incident.

Source: people.com

