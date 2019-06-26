Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Lorenzo and Tisha are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Lorenzo and Tisha have been married for 15 years. They have one child, 13 year old daughter Tiffany. They recently learned that Tiffany’s 13 year old best friend is pregnant. Tiffany wants to attend her best friends baby shower. Tisha believes regardless of the age and situation, it’s important to support your friends, especially in a time of need. Lorenzo said he’s not having it, he doesn’t think it’s proper to celebrate a 13 year old child’s pregnancy. He also believes if he allows his daughter Tiffany to go, he’s promoting that type of behavior. Tonight we want to know your thoughts who’s right and who’s wrong? What’s your advice?

