Ava DuVernay Cried When She Learned That 23 Million People Streamed ‘When They See Us’

The Oscar-nominated director tweeted out this news on June 26.

While we knew that the Netflix miniseries When They See Us was a huge hit, but what we didn’t know was that more than 23 million accounts streamed the Central Park Five drama.

This was news that brought Ava DuVernay to tears.

“Imagine believing the world doesn’t care about real stories of black people. It always made me sad. So when Netflix just shared with me that 23M+ accounts worldwide have watched #WhenTheySeeUs, I cried. Our stories matter and can move across the globe. A new truth for a new day,” the Oscar-nominated director to tears tweeted on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23 million figure would put When They See Us on par with documentary series Our Planet, which Netflix said in April was on track to be viewed by 25 million member accounts in its first month.” The company normally doesn’t provide viewership numbers for its shows and films, but has in the past year been more open about the performances of some its strongest projects.

Of course Black Twitter was excited about this news:

The film captures the infamous 1989 Central Park rape case of how five young Black and Latino boys were coerced into admitting that they were part of a brutal rape that almost left the victim dead. Later, in 2002 Matias Reyes, who was already in prison for rape and murder, came forward and confessed to the crime with DNA confirming he was telling the truth. The convictions for all five men were vacated and in 2014 they were awarded $40 million dollars.

Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of 'When They See Us'

There's a scene in When They See Us, when Korey Wise, played by Moonlight star Jharell Jerome, is being attacked in his prison cell by gang of inmates. He's desperately holding onto the cell bars and screaming for his life when a corrections officer walks over, beats his knuckles with a baton forcing Wise into the arms of his attackers. They pound on him and then blood sheds as he is stabbed in the flank with some object. Jerome grimaces with pain and grits his teeth, unleashing spit from the corners of his mouth. It's an intense scene that feels like trauma porn, but it's not, it's real life. MUST READ: Blair Underwood: Ava Duvernay Made A Grief Counselor Available On The Set Of 'When They See Us' https://www.instagram.com/p/ByOWX6wHimp/ From the moment Jharell hit the screen, he played Wise to a tee. He captures his stutter, his naiveness, his fear. And when he's on the stand, his illiteracy and frustration. Jharell delivered a performance so emotional, the pain feels unreal. “It was definitely the most difficult process I’ve ever had getting into the mindset for a role. This was real life; he really went through this. And here I am playing somebody who has never been seen — like, really seen — before,” he told TheGrio. His breakout role has garnered praise from celebrities like his Moonlight co-star Trevante Rhodes, Octavia Spencer, Lil Rel and a host of others. Wise was so taken aback by Jharell's table read, he burst into tears. “We were at the table read. We hadn’t even begun filming yet. We read episode one and it was to the part where Korey was being sentenced and he was freaking out in the court room. And Jharrel started to go in at the table read," Michael K revealed to told BET. "I’m sitting here and he’s to my left. I’m looking at him like, OK, this kid is going too hard, he’s gonna get you, Mike. He’s gonna get you.” When They See Us is currently on Netflix.

Ava DuVernay Cried When She Learned That 23 Million People Streamed ‘When They See Us’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
