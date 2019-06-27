CLOSE
Woman Receives Death Threats After Going Live During Officers Death

Obama And Romney Square Off In First Presidential Debate In Denver

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

A police officer was called to a store after receiving a call that someone was allegedly trying to pass a bad check.  When 40 year old North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf arrived at the scene he attempted to arrest 26 year old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks.  A scuffle broke out and allegedly Meeks reached for a gun and shot Officer Langsdorf.  The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, however the after math of the shooting was caught on Facebook Live by a store employee, Kashina Harper, and now MS. Harper says she is being harassed by police and receiving death threats from strangers.

According to Kashina Harper after the shooting.

“I got from behind the door and ran to the officer, and got on his walkie talkie. I said, ‘An officer’s been shot at 6250 Page. Please come, he’s hurt bad,”  “The only reason why I put it on Facebook was for him to get justice. I didn’t know he was going to get killed and I just wanted him to know when they take that man to trial, he knows what he did and how much pain he put this man through,”  read more

Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks has been arrested for the shooting death of Officer Michael Langsdorf  and the Live stream video has been taken down.

Check out the video below

Woman Receives Death Threats After Going Live During Officers Death was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
