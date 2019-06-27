Kim K Gets Backlash For Kimono Brand

Kim Kardashian West is facing criticism for calling her new underwear line Kimono. The reality star launched her new label on Tuesday, saying it “celebrates and enhances the shapes and curves of women.” The brand name is getting backlash on social media from those who say it disrespects traditional Japanese clothing. In Japan, the kimono is a long-sleeved robe that dates back to the 15th century, and is considered the national dress. Kardashian West trademarked the Kimono brand last year in the U.S. Some on social media are upset that she was able to trademark a word of such huge cultural significance in Japanese culture, and have been tweeting with the hashtag #KimOhNo.

