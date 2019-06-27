Fans Putting Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Stuff Online

Well, it was just a matter of time.

Stolen stuff from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is making its way online. People visiting the new land at Southern California’s Disneyland park are grabbing everything from coasters to menus to color-coded flight crew cards for the new Millennium Falcon ride to sporks from the cantina. Most of the items are popping up on eBay with used coasters going for ten-dollars and the sporks selling for 80-bucks a pop. There’s now an employee at the exit of the cantina, making sure Star Wars themed glasses don’t end up online thanks to a five finger discount. Maybe they need some Storm Troopers instead at the exit.

