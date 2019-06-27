CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Camron Tried To Shame JuJu For Getting Plastic Surgery, But Her Classy Clapback Wins The Day

0 reads
Leave a comment
106 & Park

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

One of the last things we heard about Camron and JuJu’s breakup was that the Harlem rapper felt the reality TV star was “boring.” The fun they once had, in his opinion, had seemingly fleeted. This was of course, in the midst of him cheating on Ju Ju and right before the mistress started an embarrassing Instagram war with the ‘LHHNY’ star for everyone to see.

All of this became relevant again when JuJu recently posted “whew chile” under a meme Camron posted on Instagram.

In true f*ck boi fashion, Camron decided to make a three side video about JuJu claiming he supported her when she got surgery on her breast and butt.

Well JuJu kept it classy and refused to post receipts with this clap back.

JuJu always takes the high road when it comes to her breakup with Cam. Clearly he’s still triggered by her. Guess he should have valued a woman with an education.

RELATED STORIES:

Boy Bye! Cam’ron Reveals Why He Broke Up With JuJu

18 Photos Of Hershey-Dipped Juju That’ll Have You Praying To The #BlackGirlMagic Gods

18 Photos Of Hershey-Dipped Juju That’ll Have You Praying To The #BlackGirlMagic Gods

18 photos Launch gallery

18 Photos Of Hershey-Dipped Juju That’ll Have You Praying To The #BlackGirlMagic Gods

Continue reading 18 Photos Of Hershey-Dipped Juju That’ll Have You Praying To The #BlackGirlMagic Gods

18 Photos Of Hershey-Dipped Juju That’ll Have You Praying To The #BlackGirlMagic Gods

Camron Tried To Shame JuJu For Getting Plastic Surgery, But Her Classy Clapback Wins The Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close