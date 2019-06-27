During the latest episode of First Take, the ESPN personality told Max Kellerman that he was tired because he “had to do a movie” that will be released next year. Smith didn’t divulge further but it didn’t stop fans from speculating.

He said it to start the show that’s why he wasn’t there yesterday lmfaooooooo — Earl (@DPWEarl_) June 26, 2019

Did Stephen A. Smith hint at a potential Space Jam 2 cameo?

Posted 19 hours ago

