CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

PETTY BUS: Cam’Ron Bashes His Ex JuJu While Explaining Why He Broke Up With Her [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Private Screening Of Cam'ron's 'First Of The Month' Web Series

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Really Killa?  There had to be a better way to handle this SMH…

via Bossip:

Yesterday, Cam’ron blasted JuJu in a video for threatening to assault one of his business partners before their split. The 43-year-old rapper said it was JuJu’s rage over the co-worker that caused them to split back in 2017, NOT that their “relationship wasn’t fun anymore.”

But did JuJu have a reason to feel a certain way about Cam’s female business “buddy”?

“I didn’t break up because it wasn’t fun. You kept threatening to beat up one of my coworkers for unfollowing you. I’m too old to see somebody getting beat up who brings me $300,000 a year for unfollowing you. And you can’t beat up white people on NY, especially a white Jew. And that was the real reason we broke up.”

 

PETTY BUS: Cam’Ron Bashes His Ex JuJu While Explaining Why He Broke Up With Her [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close