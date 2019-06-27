Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals The Real Reason She Did The Jordyn Woods ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Jada is speaking on why she did the Red Table Talk with Jordyn Woods and it looks like it was mostly because of her husband Will.

via: TheShadeRoom

In a recent interview with People magazine, Pinkett Smith said she was pleased with the Woods sit-down and believed it helped others understand the full scope of the situation.

“That was my intention honestly … I just wanted her to have a platform to tell her story. That’s it,” Pinkett Smith said. “She’s a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don’t necessarily know how to handle … You just [try to] help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we’ve all come across.”

But Pinkett Smith wasn’t initially on board with the interview.

Woods has known the Smith family since she was a child, as her father worked with Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Pinkett Smith told People she was hesitant to have the 21-year-old on the program because of their close relationship. She eventually had a change of heart.

“Jordyn really felt like it was the only safe place that she could do that interview,” she said. “It actually wasn’t something I wanted to do because it was very close [to home], but as time transpired, Jordyn was just like, ‘I really need you in this platform’ and Will felt like it was supremely important. So I was like, ‘OK let’s do it.’”

