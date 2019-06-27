Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Carmela is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

28 year old Carmela says she needs advice. A little over a year ago, she met 31 year old Darren, a very honest mature intelligent gentleman, who is a licensed therapist. He mentioned that he was actively seeking a long term relationship that would lead into marriage and starting a family. They have been dating since meeting and have talked about most of their past with one exception. Carmela hasn’t talked about her history as a stripper. She danced in many clubs for two years. Darren just proposed and tonight, Carmela is asking if the past should stay in the past or should she tell him about tha part of her life? What’s your advice?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: