Chaka Khan Thinks Kanye West’s “Through The Wire” Is Stupid [Video]

Now we know how Ma$e felt.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Kanye West is seen on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

Not everyone loves the old Kanye. One queen of soul regrets lending her talents to one of his most early hits.

As spotted on Uproxx Chaka Khan made a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the flow of the conversation the topic of West sampling her classic “Through The Fire” on his debut single “Through The Wire” came up. While she once performed it live with Yeezy at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, she has since admitted that she wasn’t a fan of the track.

When pressed further by Bravo Andy she spilled the tea on how it all came together. “He called me when he just got out of the hospital. He said, ‘You were so instrumental in my healing process. I changed the words a little bit to the song but I had to eat through a wire. Jaw’s wired shut through a straw.’ It meant that much to me. It really got my heart, tugged at my string. I was like, ‘Yeah, use it.’”

She went on to pan the song. “Then when it came out – I was pissed. I thought it was a little insulting. Not insulting: I thought it was stupid! If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said, ‘Hell no.’ You can see the Chicago songstress trash Kanye below.

Photo: TNYF/WENN.com

Chaka Khan Thinks Kanye West’s “Through The Wire” Is Stupid [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
