Mack Wilds Got Locked Up For Driving With A Suspended License

Adele needs to make a "Hello 2" video and cut this man a check so he can pay his tickets...

There was a time when The Wire‘s Tristan “Mack” Wilds seemed like he was on his way to superstardom but one Adele video and two seasons of The Breaks later, the young actor is now making headlines for traffic violations.

PageSix is reporting that Wilds got bagged by police this past Wednesday (June 26) for driving with a suspended license. According to the report the Shoalin native was whipping his 2017 Jeep Wrangler in front of 500 E. Houston St. at 12:48 a.m. before getting pulled over for driving with tinted windows (yes, cops still look for tinted windows). After running a check on his license they discovered it was suspended for failure to pay summonses.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court on one count each of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.  He agreed to pay all his summonses by his next court date, July 17, in exchange for a dismissal of the charges.

“Everything is resolved and now, and he can continue making great content for his fans,” said Wilds’ lawyer Eric Sanders.

While we’re happy that Wilds was able to resolve this situation we’re still waiting on either another season of The Wire or another season of The Breaks (hey, we’re fans of the 90’s).

Mack Wilds Got Locked Up For Driving With A Suspended License was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
