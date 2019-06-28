CLOSE
Chris Brown Drops 32-Track Album, ‘Indigo’ 

57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty

Chris Brown’s ninth studio album, Indigo, is here! It’s classic Breezy with throwback samples, turn up tunes and love songs that are smooth enough to put you in your feelings. 

The 32-track, double-disc album follows Breezy’s 45-track album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon (2017). It features tracks he’s dropped since then including “Wobble Up” with Nicki Minaj and “No Guidance” with Drake.

Other guests on Indigo are Justin BieberH.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Ink, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz and Tank. 

Indigo, which is available now on Apple Music and Spotify, will be supported with a IndiGOAT tour that Chris Brown will headline, along with Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez. It kicks off on August 20 in Portland and wraps up on October 19 in Anaheim, Calif.

My favs off Chris Brown’s Indigo are “Early 2K” where he samples top songs from the early 2000s and “Don’t Check On Me.” Take a listen and let us know which song you’re feeling the most!

