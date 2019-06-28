Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Almost Erupts On Street Reporter For Ambushing Her Family — “Don’t Put My Dad And Kid On TV!” [VIDEO]

Cardi B almost had to regulate, BX style, on a news reporter who tried to ambush her and her family with questions. While shopping in NYC with her father and baby Kulture, Cardi B was approached by a Univision News crew who seemingly asked her about the Dominican Republic. Cardi, who was stunned, refused to answer because she wasn’t camera ready.

“Come one, but do you see how I look? I have my daughter, I have my dad. I just don’t look decent. You’re a woman, come on now,” she said.

Despite Cardi’s resistance, the reporter didn’t back off. When Cardi B walked away, she shoved the mic in her dad’s face. That’s when Cardi B went OFF! She rushed towards the journalist:

“Don’t put my father on TV! Because my dad don’t walk around with security. And you don’t know people is gonna harm my dad! That’s disrespectful, I’m with my CHILD.”

Things escalated fast, and Cardi even gets into it with a pedestrian who called her a “b*tch” in Spanish for blocking the sidewalk.

Here’s what people are saying about it…

You were extremely rude to that Univision’s reporter . That’s legit her job . — staywokeandreminded (@thetweetmove) June 27, 2019

People are saying Cardi B was rude to the reporter. No she wasn’t. The reporter was rude to even have her camera rolling and record without her consent. The woman was with her family. I know it’s their “job” but some of these reporters do the most to get their names out there. — E 🥀 (@MissESODMG) June 28, 2019

I believe @iamcardib did right with that news reporter. The media and outlets feel too entitled while forgetting that celebrities are regular people at the end of the day. And for her attitude? She a New Yorker. What you expect when you put a camera in her face — Ricky Dinero (@Ricardito___) June 27, 2019

