Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Almost Erupts On Street Reporter For Ambushing Her Family — "Don't Put My Dad And Kid On TV!" [VIDEO]

Cardi B almost had to regulate, BX style, on a news reporter who tried to ambush her and her family with questions. While shopping in NYC with her father and baby Kulture, Cardi B was approached by a Univision News crew who seemingly asked her about the Dominican Republic. Cardi, who was stunned, refused to answer because she wasn’t camera ready.

“Come one, but do you see how I look? I have my daughter, I have my dad. I just don’t look decent. You’re a woman, come on now,” she said.

Despite Cardi’s resistance, the reporter didn’t back off. When Cardi B walked away, she shoved the mic in her dad’s face. That’s when Cardi B went OFF! She rushed towards the journalist:

“Don’t put my father on TV! Because my dad don’t walk around with security. And you don’t know people is gonna harm my dad! That’s disrespectful, I’m with my CHILD.”

Things escalated fast, and Cardi even gets into it with a pedestrian who called her a “b*tch” in Spanish for blocking the sidewalk.

Hit play to see it.

 

Here’s what people are saying about it…

Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Almost Erupts On Street Reporter For Ambushing Her Family — “Don’t Put My Dad And Kid On TV!” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

