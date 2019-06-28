CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In Prison For Deadly Car Attack In Charlottesville

0 reads
Leave a comment
Court Hearing For James Alex Fields, Suspect Who Drove Car Into Group Of Activists Protesting After White Supremacists Rally

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

James Alex Fields, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison. The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville two years ago was sentenced today.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In March, Fields plead guilty to federal hate crime charges to avoid the death penalty.

RELATED: Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants Leniency

Fields, lawyers filed a memo in court last week asking the judge for leniency in sentencing. Seeking justification in the fact that Fields had a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness.

According to NBC News, along with the federal charges, Fields is also convicted of state charges, including five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding, one hit and run count and first-degree murder. He is to be sentenced for those charges on July 15.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

‘Very Fine People’ Guilty: Twitter Reminds Trump What He Called Charlottesville Killer James Alex Fields

15 photos Launch gallery

‘Very Fine People’ Guilty: Twitter Reminds Trump What He Called Charlottesville Killer James Alex Fields

Continue reading ‘Very Fine People’ Guilty: Twitter Reminds Trump What He Called Charlottesville Killer James Alex Fields

‘Very Fine People’ Guilty: Twitter Reminds Trump What He Called Charlottesville Killer James Alex Fields

The white nationalist who killed a woman after he drove his car into a group of people peacefully protesting Nazis marching was on Friday found guilty of murder. James Alex Fields, Jr., was guilty on all 10 criminal counts against him, including first-degree murder for killing Heather Heyer during the Unite The Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during the summer of 2017. https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1071165275939180544 Many people attributed the act of hate by Fields, 21, to President Donald Trump, whose divisive and racist rhetoric that defined his candidacy, election and subsequent presidency emboldened white supremacists around the country and the globe. Fields had no defense for his actions, as he was arrested just about a mile from the scene of the crime following the intentional crash on Aug. 12, 2017. Still, “prosecutor Nina-Alice Antony depicted Fields as an angry white nationalist who acted with hate and violence,” NPR reported. “Antony reminded the jury of a meme Fields posted three months earlier on Instagram. That post showed flailing bodies — labeled “protesters” — being tossed into the air after a car plows into a crowd.” While many folks on social media rightfully reacted with relief that Fields will spend the rest of his life behind bars in a maximum security prison, others couldn’t help but remember the president’s fateful words he delivered after the white supremacist rammed his car into the crowd and injured 19 other people. https://twitter.com/haymarketbooks/status/1071174326647431168 Referring to the “neo-Nazis” who were confronted by protesters, Trump said during a nationally televised press conference that “you also had people that were very fine people on both sides,” which many people took to mean that the president believed there were “very fine people” among the white nationalists. The same group of white supremacists that lashed out violently at anybody who opposed their rally. While some of those targeted by the white supremacists chose to fight back, others were not as fortunate, including one victim who was beaten strictly because of the color of his skin. https://twitter.com/MAGATrumpster/status/1070316683670183937 https://twitter.com/ChuckModi1/status/896409728959606789 All of which made the president’s words that much more incredulous, even if they were coming from a man who unabashedly aligned himself with white supremacists during his presidential campaign and after the election. Backlash over those fateful three words — “very fine people” — was swift, but it took a full year before Trump would attempt to backtrack on his comments. “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division,” Trump tweeted Aug. 12 of this year. “We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!” But that incomplete mea culpa was too little and too late for many people, some of which took to Twitter to express their glee at Fields’ fate and sadness mourning the loss of Heather Heyer.

Latest…

James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In Prison For Deadly Car Attack In Charlottesville was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close