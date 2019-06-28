We are getting NEW MUSIC from Whitney Houston

1 reads Leave a comment
We all miss her
We all love her
We wish that we could get a whole new album and music
Looks like some new music will drop from the late Whitney Houston this Friday!
A 1991 recording of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” was done by Whitney and initially performed in Tokyo, according to Clive Davis, the song was supposed to appear on Whitney’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight” album.
