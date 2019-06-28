We all miss her

We all love her

We wish that we could get a whole new album and music

Looks like some new music will drop from the late Whitney Houston this Friday!

A 1991 recording of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” was done by Whitney and initially performed in Tokyo, according to Clive Davis, the song was supposed to appear on Whitney’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight” album.

Source: rollingstone.com

We are getting NEW MUSIC from Whitney Houston was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted June 28, 2019

Also On 100.3: