Woman Eats Half of a Cake at Walmart, Declines to Pay for the Other Half, Gets Banned!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Wichita Falls police banned a woman from Walmart after she reportedly ate half of a cake and refused to pay for the uneaten half, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News.

Police responded to a theft call June 25 at the Walmart; they were told a woman entered the store, ate half of a cake and refused to pay for the other half when asked.

According to the Times Record News, the woman was banned from the store by police for the theft.

 

