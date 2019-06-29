CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Mary J. Blige Signs Television Deal With Lionsgate

The "Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B" is now aiming to rule in other areas of entertainment as well.

47 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

After being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards and a show-stopping performance, Mary J. Blige has more reasons to celebrate and be celebrated. It has been announced that the Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B has inked a television deal with Lionsgate via her production company.

Deadline reports:

R&B/hip-hop icon Mary J. Blige and her newly launched Blue Butterfly production company have signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. Under the exclusive pact she will develop and produce series as well as have the opportunity to create content across the company’s other business platforms.

A nine-time Grammy winner and an Oscar nominee in 2018 for Mudbound in both Supporting Actress and Best Song categories, Blige currently stars in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Upcoming projects include films Violent Heart and Body Cam, and she was recently cast to provide a voice in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls sequel Trolls World Tour.

Blige, who has seven platinum albums and 31 total Grammy noms, is also launching a North American music tour with Nas this summer. On Sunday, she received the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards.

Congrats go out to Mary J. Blige!

Photo: Getty

Mary J. Blige Signs Television Deal With Lionsgate was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close