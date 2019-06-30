CLOSE
Weekend Box Office Results- June 30, 2019

“Toy Story 4”  is number one for the second week with horror movie, “Annabelle Comes Home” coming in 2nd place.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 Toy Story 4 BV $57,932,000 -52.1% 4,575 $12,663 $236,921,809 2
2 N Annabelle Comes Home WB (NL) $20,370,000 3,613 $5,638 $31,204,459 1
3 N Yesterday Uni. $17,000,000 2,603 $6,531 $17,000,000 $26 1
4 3 Aladdin (2019) BV $9,344,000 -29.4% 3,235 -200 $2,888 $305,861,946 $183 6
5 5 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $7,090,000 -31.0% 3,349 -455 $2,117 $131,202,000 $80 4
6 4 Men in Black International Sony $6,550,000 -38.8% 3,663 -561 $1,788 $65,030,511 $110 3
7 13 Avengers: Endgame BV $5,537,000 +178.5% 2,025 +1,040 $2,734 $841,318,161 $356 10
8 2 Child’s Play (2019) UAR $4,276,607 -69.7% 3,007 $1,422 $23,405,006 $10 2
9 6 Rocketman Par. $3,870,000 -31.0% 2,003 -411 $1,932 $84,173,960 $40 5
10 7 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum LG/S $3,175,000 -22.3% 1,550 -57 $2,048 $161,315,088 7

Weekend Box Office Results- June 30, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

