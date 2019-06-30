0 reads Leave a comment
“Toy Story 4” is number one for the second week with horror movie, “Annabelle Comes Home” coming in 2nd place.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$57,932,000
|-52.1%
|4,575
|–
|$12,663
|$236,921,809
|–
|2
|2
|N
|Annabelle Comes Home
|WB (NL)
|$20,370,000
|–
|3,613
|–
|$5,638
|$31,204,459
|–
|1
|3
|N
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$17,000,000
|–
|2,603
|–
|$6,531
|$17,000,000
|$26
|1
|4
|3
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$9,344,000
|-29.4%
|3,235
|-200
|$2,888
|$305,861,946
|$183
|6
|5
|5
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$7,090,000
|-31.0%
|3,349
|-455
|$2,117
|$131,202,000
|$80
|4
|6
|4
|Men in Black International
|Sony
|$6,550,000
|-38.8%
|3,663
|-561
|$1,788
|$65,030,511
|$110
|3
|7
|13
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$5,537,000
|+178.5%
|2,025
|+1,040
|$2,734
|$841,318,161
|$356
|10
|8
|2
|Child’s Play (2019)
|UAR
|$4,276,607
|-69.7%
|3,007
|–
|$1,422
|$23,405,006
|$10
|2
|9
|6
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$3,870,000
|-31.0%
|2,003
|-411
|$1,932
|$84,173,960
|$40
|5
|10
|7
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|LG/S
|$3,175,000
|-22.3%
|1,550
|-57
|$2,048
|$161,315,088
|–
|7
Weekend Box Office Results- June 30, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours