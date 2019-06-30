It’s a Spike Lee Do The Right Thing Party

Spike Lee has a special event planned in Brooklyn today to commemorate one of his iconic films. Get ready for an all-day block party celebration honoring the film that still has society asking, “Did Mookie do the right thing?” Dress as your favorite DTRT character and enjoy the inter-generational festivities that will include an assortment of dancers, DJs, entertainment and outdoor activities. Steve Greenfield reports.

Written By: Britney B Yaweekendgirl Posted June 30, 2019

