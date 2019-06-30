Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Kalena is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

42 year old Kalena and has been dating 43 year old Greg for a few weeks. Kalena has never been married, while Greg has been divorced for two years. Kalena says she really likes Greg, but it seems like every time she makes a move he tells her to slow down, stop moving so fast. She brought this matter to his attention and Greg says he has a 90 day rule, no intimacy before 90 days. Kalena feels that they are both too old for the games and tonight she wants to know if she should continue to pursue Greg and see where things go or move on because he may just be wasting her time.

