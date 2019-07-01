CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chris Brown’s “Indigo” Breaking Records Already!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour

Source: The Chamber Group / The Chamber Group

By Taylor Wilkinson

Chris Brown is breaking records once again. Regardless of his past and numerous setbacks, it is almost impossible to say that Chris Brown does not still create extraordinary content.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Brown recently created a new Album, “Indigo.” According to The Shade Room, “Chris Brown’s album #Indigo hasn’t even been completely released yet and is reportedly No. 1 on Apple Music in multiple countries!” The album, Indigo consists of thirty-two songs with a total of two hours and three minutes and is now released to the public. Although there are many fans that are clearly enjoying the album, there are also people who aren’t as in favor of it.

For example, individuals are complaining about how the album’s length. Individuals are also complaining about how Brown could have come a little harder being that he has had better songs in the past. If you haven’t heard it yet, check it out and let us know which song your favorite is!

 

The Latest:

Chris Brown’s “Indigo” Breaking Records Already! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close