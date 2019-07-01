CLOSE
SALMONELLA OUTBREAK LINKED TO PAPAYA!

Papaya

Source: annick vanderschelden photography / Getty

If your favorite fruit is Papaya you may want to be a little bit cautious. At least 62 people in eight states have been sickened by salmonella in an outbreak linked to fresh papayas imported from Mexico.

According to ThePulseOfRadio.com, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 23 of them have been hospitalized. Although some of the illnesses date back to mid-January, most of them took place since April. The CDC says they’ve identified the likely source as papayas that were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, and are advising people in those states not to eat any whole fresh papayas from Mexico or fruit salads or other food mixes that include papayas from Mexico.

 

