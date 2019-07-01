New Music: Daniel Caesar & Brandy Premiere, “Love Again”

Two of R&B’s favorites have teamed up for a duet! Brandy and Daniel Ceaser have released a new single titled, “Love Again.”
The singers broke the news in a post on Brandy’s IG page, where she thanked her fans for the patience, saying, “To the most loyal fans/extended family, I would like to thank you all for being so patient with me to set myself free so I can do great music again. I love you with all my heart. I’m so happy to share #LoveAgain with you and this talented genius @DanielCaesar Please when you have a chance go listen to the world premiere of our new song on @iHeartRadio: “Love Again” with Daniel Caesar Streaming everywhere now!
Link in bio dear God. Simply, thank you”
According to Vibe.com, The song is on Daniel’s newly released sophomore album, “Case Study 01,” which includes features from John Mayer and Pharrell.
