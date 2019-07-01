CLOSE
New Music: Daniel Caesar & Brandy Premiere, “Love Again”

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 11, 2017

Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max / Getty

Two of R&B’s favorites have teamed up for a duet! Brandy and Daniel Ceaser have released a new single titled, “Love Again.”

The singers broke the news in a post on Brandy’s IG page, where she thanked her fans for the patience, saying, “To the most loyal fans/extended family, I would like to thank you all for being so patient with me to set myself free so I can do great music again. I love you with all my heart. I’m so happy to share #LoveAgain with you and this talented genius @DanielCaesar 🎵 Please when you have a chance go listen to the world premiere of our new song on @iHeartRadio: “Love Again” with Daniel Caesar Streaming everywhere now!

Link in bio🎵 dear God. Simply, thank you🙏🏾

 

According to Vibe.com, The song is on Daniel’s newly released sophomore album, “Case Study 01,” which includes features from John Mayer and Pharrell.

