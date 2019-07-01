Whitney Houston fans rejoice! Seven years after the tragic passing of our queen, new music has been released. The new track has been approved by her estate and Clive Davis so it’s really official. Check out the track below:

DJ and producer Kygo released the new song called “Higher Love.” According to thejasminebrand.com, the remix is a cover of the previously released bonus track featured on Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight album back in 1990. It was only released in Japan at the time. Houston covered the original from singer Steve Winwood’s song that was released in 1986.

How do you like the song?

Listen Here: New Whitney Houston Song Released!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 100.3: