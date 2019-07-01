CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough Hash Browns

0 reads
Leave a comment
Frying Potato Pancakes

Source: Owen Franken / Getty

A North Carolina man by the name of Tommy Martin filed a handwritten lawsuit at the U.S. District Court in Charlotte to complain about service he received at his local Hardee’s. 

Martin, 58, says the fast food chain only gave him two Hash Rounds (bite-sized hash browns) with his breakfast platter. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Hardee’s website, a breakfast platters is “made from scratch with biscuit ‘n’ gravy, one egg, two strips of crisp bacon and hash rounds” and Martin believed his count was too low. 

“It’s not a money issue,” he told The Charlotte Observer. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Martin got his money back after issuing a complaint with the manager, but is taking further action because he says the manager’s refusal to give him more Hash Rounds was racially motivated. He told the Observer that a cashier was preparing to give him the correct amount when the manager before the manager forbid it. 

“The manager came back and said that what you get,” Martin said. “Got home with tear in mine eye. I have got to do something.”

By the looks of Hardee’s website, a small order of Hash Rounds contains at least 5-6 pieces. 

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough Hash Browns was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close