Pharrell Williams Grants Internships To 114 Harlem High School Grads

Williams was the commencement speaker for the 2019 graduating class of Promise Academy in New York.

It isn’t a secret that Pharrell Williams loves to give back to the youth and young creative minds and the Virginia native once again proved that fact last week. After speaking at a Harlem high school graduation, Skateboard P announced that he’ll be granting all 114 graduating seniors an internship.

Because Of Them We Can reports:

There’s a new renaissance happening in Harlem and the youth are leading it! All of the graduating seniors from Harlem’s Promise Academy received college acceptance letters, and on Wednesday, they had the perfect send off for their next phase.

Producer and entrepreneur extraordinaire Pharrell served as their graduation speaker and provided more than an inspirational message. He surprised them with the gift of a lifetime.

“So let me be clear, every member of the 2019 graduating class, is guaranteed an internship waiting for them, you, next summer,” Pharrell said in a video posted by Harlem’s Children’s Zone.

That’s 114 internships. 114 opportunities. 114 lives changed.

“It’s one thing to be ‘woke,’ another to be awake, leaned in and engaged,” said Pharrell during his keynote address.

How beautiful is that?

Check out a video of the moment below.

