Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Annabelle Comes Home’

With the 4th of July approaching, Oleebo remembers the horror that Black people were living in back then and reviews a horror movie. The movie is Annabelle Comes Home and it’s about a babysitter who awakens the evil spirit inside of the Annabelle doll. This is the 5th Annabelle movie and Oleebo wasn’t feeling it.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted July 1, 2019

