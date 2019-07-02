There’s an old saying that Knowledge is power. We’ve seen this idea proven correct throughout history, with cigarettes, seat belts, helmets, and dietary habits. D.L. wants to know why the same ideology isn’t applied to policing. With everything else named there was research done and from there rules, standards and laws were put in place to protect American’s and ultimately add to our life expectancy. Using the same “knowledge is power” idea could save Black lives. We know that a high percentage of police officers who have been caught being racially insensitve, some with drinking problems and some even have domestic violence issues. We should use that data to better policing. D.L suggests that there may be more good cops than we realize but we won’t know that until we educate ourselves.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

GED Section: Knowledge Is Power was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 100.3: