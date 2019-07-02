CLOSE
Seven Arrested Following Chicago ‘Bean’ Vandalism

Buildings and Landmarks - Chicago

Source: John Walton – EMPICS / Getty

“The Bean” is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Chicago.

 

CHICAGO — Seven people are in custody after “The Bean” sculpture and Maggie Daley Park were vandalized overnight.

Police said a group of people spray-painted the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, known as “The Bean,” at Millennium Park and the Cancer Survivor Wall in Maggie Daley Park.

“The Bean” and the Cancer Survivor Wall, along with benches and other structures in the area, were tagged and defaced with gang graffiti.

Police found seven men and women nearby and arrested them in connection with the vandalism. Charges are pending.

“The Bean” stands 33-feet high and weighs 110 tons. It was completed in May of 2006, dedicated by British artist Anish Kapoor.

 

Photos
