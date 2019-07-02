Summer Mini Concert Series: Teena Marie

We’ve got the perfect artist for you tonight on the Summer Mini Concert Series ! If you’re a Teena Marie fan you’re in the right place, its going down tonight at 7pm! She was best known for her soulful vocals and collaborations with the late Rick James. Successful as an R&B and soul artist Teena Marie earned the title “Ivory Queen of Soul“. She left us on December 26, 2010, however she left us with hits for a lifetime!

Here’s a famous hit “Square Biz“, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

