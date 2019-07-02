CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Father and Son Caught Moving Pounds of Marijuana Through Indy!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Usually when you get in trouble one of the first calls you make is to one of your parents if their living and usually it’s the one parent that you know will go easy

on you when you do mess up or make a mistake. But what do you do when you get in trouble and your WITH your parents, while driving back from Colorado

where they bought two pounds of weed , two pounds of edibles , waxes and oils. They were caught in eastern Indiana diving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-70 ,

now there is nothing wrong with going a little over the speed limit in my eyes…….BUT WHEN YOU GOT POUNDS OF DRUGS IN YOUR CAR WHAT THE **** WHERE

YOU THINKING???? Full Story Here 

 

 

 

Ohio Father and Son Caught Moving Pounds of Marijuana Through Indy!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close