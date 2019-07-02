Even though Method Man is a happily married man for some years now, he still shows love to the ladies. Especially the big girls. Meth was asked about all the attention he gets from women and he admitted that it can be a pain in the a$$ sometimes but he loves it. He really likes it from the BBW women. Check out what he had to say below:

Meth said about big girls, “No, I’m not single. I’m married. I love my wife. I feel the same way the females feel getting all the attention from the guys. When it’s wanted, you love it. But when it’s not it becomes a pain in the ass sometimes.”

He added, “But I love it. Especially my big girls. Big girls, let me tell you, something man—this is from the heart too— I love y’all. Y’all love and support y’all men. Don’t let nobody knock y’all off y’all hustle, body-shame you, none of that. Ya heard? Y’all got some of the prettiest feet in the game too.”

He got all us thick chicks blushing! We Love you Method Man!

Method Man Gotta Message for the Big Girls!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

