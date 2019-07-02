CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Stork Alert! Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

The OITNB star showed off her positive pregnant test on Instagram and revealed that she is five months along.

3 reads
Leave a comment
'The Color Purple' Broadway Opening Night - After Party

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

With the last season of her hit show OITNB about to drop on Netflix later this month, it looks like Danielle Brooks is going to need the down time!

The 29-year-old actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday morning that she is pregnant.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” she captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test. 

 

In a later Instagram story, she revealed that she is 5 months along.

“When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning. I’M PREGNANT. Counting my blessings.”

The Georgia native added, “5 months in!

 

She has yet to reveal her baby’s gender.

Last year, Danielle introduced the world to her Bae, who she refers to as “D” and they look madly in love!

 

Congrats Danielle!!!

RELATED NEWS:

Stork Alert! Tamron Hall Is Pregnant At 48

A Very Pregnant Amber Rose Is Getting Dragged For Promoting Pregnancy Flat Tummy Tea

Stork Alert! Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby Number Three

Christian Siriano - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

40 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_2979934" align="alignleft" width="918"] Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty[/caption] Who doesn't love Danielle Brooks! And what a year it has been for her. Not only is she starring on Much Ado About Nothing during this summer's Shakespeare in the Park, but she's also gearing up for the final season of Orange Is The New Black.  The Tony nominee and three-time SAG winning actress a force to be reckoned with on the stage and screen, but also on the runway! That, and she is the epitome of the importance of body positivity and loving oneself, which always comes through on her Instagram page. Here are pics that prove that the 28-year-old is living her best life.

Stork Alert! Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant With Her First Child! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close