CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nas Announces ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist

In about 2 weeks the myth becomes reality.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Lost Tapes 2 album artwork

Source: Def Jam/Mass Appeal / Daniel Arsham

Today (July 2), Nas revealed his long-awaited and much delayed The Lost Tapes 2 album will be releasing on July 19. The new project will be arriving via Mass Appeal/Def Jam Recording.

The Lost Tapes 2 will feature unreleased material recorded during the creation of his last four projects; Hip-Hop is Dead (2006), Untitled (2008), Life Is Good (2012), and last year’s Kanye West-produced Nasir.

In keeping with the Hip-Hop times, merch tied to the project is available at shop.nasirjones.com. A video trailer for the projects features a Statik Selektah-produced cut called “Lost Freestyle.”

The Queensbridge rapper also shared the tracklist for the new project, as well the production line up which features the like of RZA, Pharrell Williams, No ID, Pete Rock and more.

Check out the tracklisting below.

The Lost Tapes 2 tracklist:

1. No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

2. Vernon Family [PROD. BY PHARRELL WILLIAMS]

3. Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE]

4. Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH]

5. Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA]

6. Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY]

7. Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON]

8. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

9. War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL]

10. The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

11. Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA]

12. Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP]

13. It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST]

14. You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST]

15. Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]

Nas Announces ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close