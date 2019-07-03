Florida Cop Records Himself Planting Drugs!? [VIDEO]

This guy is either the worlds dumbest criminal or the worlds most arrogant one.

It is being reported that Florida police officer, Zach Wester, was so arrogant that he made dozens of traffic stops, then planted drugs in the vehicles while he was pretending to search it, allegedly. How do we know? Because he was so arrogant about what he was doing that he actually was recording himself doing it because he didn’t bother to turn off his body-cam.

Here’s the craziest part, Florida police officer Zach Wester is still running around on the streets and the people he set up still remain in jail because Florida police higher ups have chosen to protect him and the assistant State’s Attorney got in trouble for investigating him!!

Check out the video below

Jagged Edge Owned Our 2019 Stone Soul Festival Stage! [PHOTOS] 74 photos Launch gallery Jagged Edge Owned Our 2019 Stone Soul Festival Stage! [PHOTOS] 1. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 74 2. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 74 3. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 74 4. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 74 5. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 74 6. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 74 7. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 74 8. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 74 9. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 74 10. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 74 11. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 74 12. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 74 13. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 74 14. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 74 15. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 74 16. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 74 17. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 74 18. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 74 19. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 74 20. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 74 21. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 74 22. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 74 23. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 23 of 74 24. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 24 of 74 25. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 25 of 74 26. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 26 of 74 27. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 27 of 74 28. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 28 of 74 29. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 29 of 74 30. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 30 of 74 31. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 31 of 74 32. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 32 of 74 33. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 33 of 74 34. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 34 of 74 35. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 35 of 74 36. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 36 of 74 37. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 37 of 74 38. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 38 of 74 39. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 39 of 74 40. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 40 of 74 41. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 41 of 74 42. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 42 of 74 43. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 43 of 74 44. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 44 of 74 45. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 45 of 74 46. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 46 of 74 47. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 47 of 74 48. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 48 of 74 49. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 49 of 74 50. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 50 of 74 51. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 51 of 74 52. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 52 of 74 53. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 53 of 74 54. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 54 of 74 55. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 55 of 74 56. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 56 of 74 57. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 57 of 74 58. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 58 of 74 59. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 59 of 74 60. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 60 of 74 61. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 61 of 74 62. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 62 of 74 63. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 63 of 74 64. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 64 of 74 65. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 65 of 74 66. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 66 of 74 67. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 67 of 74 68. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 68 of 74 69. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 69 of 74 70. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 70 of 74 71. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 71 of 74 72. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 72 of 74 73. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 73 of 74 74. Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 74 of 74 Skip ad Continue reading Jagged Edge Owned Our 2019 Stone Soul Festival Stage! [PHOTOS] Jagged Edge Owned Our 2019 Stone Soul Festival Stage! [PHOTOS]

Florida Cop Records Himself Planting Drugs!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com