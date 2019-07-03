This guy is either the worlds dumbest criminal or the worlds most arrogant one.
It is being reported that Florida police officer, Zach Wester, was so arrogant that he made dozens of traffic stops, then planted drugs in the vehicles while he was pretending to search it, allegedly. How do we know? Because he was so arrogant about what he was doing that he actually was recording himself doing it because he didn’t bother to turn off his body-cam.
Here’s the craziest part, Florida police officer Zach Wester is still running around on the streets and the people he set up still remain in jail because Florida police higher ups have chosen to protect him and the assistant State’s Attorney got in trouble for investigating him!!
Check out the video below
Florida Cop Records Himself Planting Drugs!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com