There are some foods like garlic and onion that we all know cause body odor; but some foods will shock you. Broccoli is a food that we probably don’t associate with body odor but it can cause some major funk. Fried food also messes with your body odor, especially when you sweat.

DL’s Top 10 Surprising Foods That Cause Body Odor was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

